Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,048 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,048 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Shares of BK stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

