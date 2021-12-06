Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.18. Welbilt posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,931. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 626.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

