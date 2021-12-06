Philippe Santi Sells 2,000 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Philippe Santi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Philippe Santi sold 2,269 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $198,855.16.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Philippe Santi sold 1,731 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $156,413.16.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $90.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.68. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.61 and a 52-week high of $96.73.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 37,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

