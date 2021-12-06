Brokerages Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Target Price at C$5.06

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.06.

CMMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$3.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$722.97 million and a P/E ratio of 7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.70. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.07.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

