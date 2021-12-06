Short Interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Drops By 21.2%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,300 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 827,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE:NTCO opened at $9.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Natura &Co has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 30.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the second quarter valued at $539,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the second quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 2.9% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 805,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

