Analysts Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target at $19.31

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.31.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.
NASDAQ SLRC opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.21. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SLR Investment by 404.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.
SLR Investment Company Profile
Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.
