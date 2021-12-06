Analysts Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target at $19.31

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.21. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SLR Investment by 404.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

