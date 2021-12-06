Short Interest in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Drops By 20.2%

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,400 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 533,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in National Grid by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $66.59 on Monday. National Grid has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 26th. Argus cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

