Short Interest in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Declines By 21.0%

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,200 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 872,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB opened at $84.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.48. CGI has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

