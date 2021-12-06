Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,309 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Exelon worth $41,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Exelon by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 32.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,200 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $52.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

