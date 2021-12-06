Financial Comparison: TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) versus Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vitru and TAL Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $100.80 million 3.22 $10.11 million $0.27 51.11 TAL Education Group $4.50 billion 0.66 -$115.99 million ($0.19) -24.05

Vitru has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TAL Education Group. TAL Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Vitru has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAL Education Group has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.1% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vitru and TAL Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru 6.36% 3.13% 1.81% TAL Education Group -2.58% -3.13% -1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vitru and TAL Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 0 1 0 3.00 TAL Education Group 5 7 3 0 1.87

TAL Education Group has a consensus target price of $48.58, suggesting a potential upside of 963.12%. Given TAL Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than Vitru.

Summary

Vitru beats TAL Education Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students. The company was founded by Bang Xin Zhang and Yun Dong Cao on August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

