Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.96.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $214.59 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.