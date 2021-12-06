Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Announce $3.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.90 and the highest is $4.93. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings of $3.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $9.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $12.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $25.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.08 to $32.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $946.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.97. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

