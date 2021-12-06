Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,223,000 after acquiring an additional 531,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,152,000 after buying an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $408.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.18 and a 1 year high of $435.62.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.08.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

