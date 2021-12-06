Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vistra by 619.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

