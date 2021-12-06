Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 2,765 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 768.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,451,000 after acquiring an additional 580,286 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,848,000 after purchasing an additional 207,935 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,933.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 137,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $151.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.86. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

