Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,876 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 99,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.10 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $62.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

