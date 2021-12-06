Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 9,085 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,604 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $145.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $159.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.