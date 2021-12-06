Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,365 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 662.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $41.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

