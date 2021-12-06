Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 2,334 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31.

