Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 61,607 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,607 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 528,154 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 271,517 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after buying an additional 187,467 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,160.0% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 143,034 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $108.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.91. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $87.89 and a 52 week high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.