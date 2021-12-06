Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,950 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,165,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,023,000 after purchasing an additional 208,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,511,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 567,705 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 76,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at $4,183,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 590.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

