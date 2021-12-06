Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 784 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth $147,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.82 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

