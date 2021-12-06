Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 60 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 43,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 162,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:MTUM opened at $178.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.73. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.