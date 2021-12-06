Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,269 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

GD opened at $197.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

