Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Edison International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,275,000 after purchasing an additional 52,101 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Edison International by 156.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Edison International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Edison International by 6.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Edison International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 35,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $66.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $66.67. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

