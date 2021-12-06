Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $108,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK stock opened at $390.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.55. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $276.70 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,558 shares of company stock worth $9,725,941. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Wedbush initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.42.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.