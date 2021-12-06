Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.80.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $181.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.36 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

