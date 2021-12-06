Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $13.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ INO opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.