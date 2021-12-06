Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 167 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 56.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,089 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 21.3% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $85,199.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,403 shares of company stock valued at $47,886,587 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $243.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 154.33 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.75.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCTY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.67.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

