Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,265,304 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Owl Rock Capital worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.98. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.76 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.50%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

