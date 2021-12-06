Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 24,238 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,238 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 134,828 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

In related news, Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

HSTM stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $749.28 million, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.37.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.