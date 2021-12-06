Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $255.37 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 45,391 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $255,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.02.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $161.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.59. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

