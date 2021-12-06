Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313,484 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,267,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,048,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,215,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,056,606.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,245,194 shares of company stock worth $87,408,199 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $74.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

