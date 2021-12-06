Palace Capital’s (PCA) “Coverage Pending” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Palace Capital (LON:PCA)‘s stock had its “coverage pending” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON PCA opened at GBX 277.06 ($3.62) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 249.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 253.27. Palace Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 189 ($2.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 285 ($3.72).

Get Palace Capital alerts:

About Palace Capital

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.