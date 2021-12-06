Analysts Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Post $0.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. Charles Schwab reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.72.

NYSE SCHW opened at $78.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In other news, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,240,021 shares of company stock worth $100,025,781. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

