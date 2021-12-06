AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.45). AudioEye reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEYE shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, insider David Moradi bought 17,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $132,276.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 28,858 shares of company stock worth $221,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 45.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $7.53 on Friday. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

