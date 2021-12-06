Analysts Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. Coty reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Raymond James upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.52. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,040,088 shares of company stock worth $419,922,138. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

