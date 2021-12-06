Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 10,693 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 38.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter worth about $259,000.

NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $45.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $47.88.

