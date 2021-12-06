Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 941 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.41% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 437,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 277,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $63.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $64.83. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04.

