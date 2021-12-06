Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 17,085 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 70.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. ING Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

PHG opened at $33.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.97. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

