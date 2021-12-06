Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,217,000 after purchasing an additional 268,612 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,434,000 after buying an additional 213,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,775,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,359,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Matson by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 385,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after buying an additional 55,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $412,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $636,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,076 shares of company stock worth $3,683,442 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of MATX opened at $81.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average is $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.41 and a 12-month high of $94.54.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

