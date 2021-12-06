Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Position Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock worth $1,600,048. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $79.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.26 and its 200-day moving average is $95.44. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.01 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

