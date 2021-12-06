Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN opened at $3.14 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The company has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.0563 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.