AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,266 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $403,567. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $54.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

