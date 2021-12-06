Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 320,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,446,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $82.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $85.13.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

