West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

WST opened at $434.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $424.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.25. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

