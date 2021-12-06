PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Short Interest Update

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,700 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 346,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,923 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSB opened at $176.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.50. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $127.50 and a 12-month high of $181.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.05.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

