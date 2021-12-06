Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Down 22.1% in November

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 418,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 17,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 72.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of NHS opened at $12.25 on Monday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.