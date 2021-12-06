New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,948 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,013 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,551,000 after purchasing an additional 402,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,370,391 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 358,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.62 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

