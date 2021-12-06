Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Update

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the October 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE TX opened at $40.43 on Monday. Ternium has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TX. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ternium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

